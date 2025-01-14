DOVER, Del. - Dover Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Dover and a 15-year-old boy from Chestertown, Maryland, after a chase involving a stolen car on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The incident began at 2:59 p.m., when officers were alerted to the theft of a red Hyundai Elantra. A K-9 unit reportedly spotted the stolen car at 3:31 p.m. near West Loockerman Street and South State Street and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.
Authorities stated the driver committed several traffic violations before stopping in the Capital Green neighborhood near New Castle Avenue. Police say the driver surrendered immediately, while the passenger attempted to flee on foot. Officers from "B" Platoon and a K-9 unit arrested both suspects shortly afterward.
Charges for the 16-year-old driver (released on $2,800 unsecured bail):
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Burglar Tools
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Criminal Mischief
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Theft Under $1,500
- Several Traffic Offenses
Charges for the 15-year-old passenger (committed to Stevenson House on $5,500 secured bail):
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of Burglar Tools
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Criminal Mischief
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Theft Under $1,500
- Several Traffic Offenses
Both suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.