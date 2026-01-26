SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Driving through sheets of ice. Slowly navigating slick streets. Or carefully crunching across frozen roads on foot. That is what people in several back-road neighborhoods were doing after parts of Sussex County went un-plowed following Sunday’s snow and overnight rain.
In Angola, Jason Eliowitz spent the snow day at home with his children. He said he expected his neighborhood to be cleared but instead found it coated in ice.
“Our neighborhood did not get plowed,” Eliowitz said. “I guess they said it wasn’t over the number of inches that would qualify for plowing, but now it’s kind of just an icy mess.”
The mix of snow and rain left many streets slick and difficult to navigate, especially in residential areas off main roads. Nearby, Al Miller worked to clear his driveway, saying neighbors helped one another during the snowfall.
“It was a good move on their part to do it yesterday,” Miller said. “I get into it pretty good just taking my time, a little bit at a time. Chunks. Little chunks at a time. I’ll get it eventually.”
The issue was not limited to Angola. Residents reported similar conditions in neighborhoods in Georgetown and Millsboro, where several streets also remained un-plowed.
“We had wonderful neighbors with wonderful snow blowers that came by and did our corner,” Joyce said.
With snow followed by rain overnight, many roads refroze, creating icy and slushy conditions that lingered into the day. Peter Allocco was outside with his son enjoying the snow after clearing his driveway. He said he also offered to help neighbors who needed assistance.
“I would like to say that within the neighborhood, if somebody was stuck, people would come out to help them,” Allocco said. “It would be like a community effort.”
For many residents, the storm highlighted both the challenges of un-plowed back roads and the importance of neighbors stepping in to help when conditions turn hazardous.