DELAWARE - The University of Delaware has opened a special collection honoring the legacy of Leland Ware, a nationally recognized civil rights scholar who died in April at age 77.
The Leland Ware Special Collection on Civil Rights and Social Justice was celebrated Monday, Oct. 19, at UD’s Morris Library in Newark. UD says a selection of Ware’s work is now on public display on the library’s second floor.
According to the university, Ware was the inaugural Louis L. Redding Chair for the Study of Law and Public Policy at UD. The position honors Redding, a Delaware attorney who helped desegregate the university in 1950.
Redding represented 10 Black students enrolled at Delaware State College, now Delaware State University, who had been denied admission to UD. In Parker v. University of Delaware, the Delaware Court of Chancery found the students were not receiving an education equal to what UD offered and ordered the university to admit Black students.
According to the University of Delaware, Ware’s publications examined racial inequality and the lasting effects of segregation, including his books A Century of Segregation: Race, Class, and Disadvantage and Brown v. Board of Education: Caste, Culture and the Constitution.