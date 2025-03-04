MILTON, Del. - The Town of Milton continues to discuss a parking impact fee after Monday night's Town Council meeting.
The analysis report on parking featured three ways the Town could pay for its newly leased lot next to the Milton Historical Society.
Option one, a parking impact fee of one dollar would be added to the price of any and all tickets sold for shows, events or festivals within town center, or a fee of 0.5 percent on business sales.
"Adding this $1 fee would require us to go back into the back end of our website and belt this in to every ticket, to every seating, to every seating type and into the system. and that is hours and hours of work for us, not to mention the, you know, the bookkeeping and the accounting," said JP Lacap with the Milton Theatre.
Option two would be seasonal metered parking from May 1 - Oct. 31. This option is something William Graham said has been a long time coming.
"I think doing metered parking be a good start. A lot of other areas in the county are doing it. As the town is expanding, I think it'd be a good way that people are already used to, to pay for the parking as opposed to anything else," said Graham.
Option three is off street parking. Essentially, businesses would be billed for off street parking. The town estimates each spot will cost roughly $150. This would be added to the annual business license fee that is paid every year.