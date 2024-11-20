REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Now that the replacement of the water main on the ocean block of Maryland Avenue has been completed, milling and paving on Maryland Avenue and 1st Street will begin, says the city.
This roadwork will begin on Monday, Nov. 25, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 3. No on-street parking will be permitted Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2.
The city says once the paving is done, work will begin on milling and paving Scarborough Avenue Extended, from Route 1 to its end. Crack sealing will be done on the streets below:
- St. Lawrence from Bayard Avenue to boardwalk
- Brooklyn Avenue from Philadelphia Street to 1st Street
- Stockley Street from King Charles Avenue to boardwalk