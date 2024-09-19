FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified 14-year-old Gabriel Whitley of Felton as the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning.
According to DSP the accident happened around 2:02 a.m. on September 17, 2024. Allegedly a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on Spectrum Farms Road failed to navigate a curve near Edwardsville Road, the truck then ran off the road, and overturned. Whitley, an unrestrained passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger, a 19-year-old woman from Felton, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person, described only as a male, fled the scene before troopers arrived. Authorities have not yet identified the driver of the vehicle.
The investigation remains ongoing and DSP is asking anyone with any information about the crash to contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling (302) 698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.