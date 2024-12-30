MILTON, Del. — Following the detection of avian influenza in 40 snow geese, Delaware officials are warning poultry and livestock farmers to remain vigilant and take preventative measures to protect their animals. The highly pathogenic avian influenza poses a serious threat to both commercial and backyard flocks.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to implement strict biosecurity measures and manage wildlife interaction to minimize the risk of infection.
Key Recommendations for Farmers:
- Cover Waste: Ensure mortality and compost piles are covered at all times with proper litter layers. Use netting or screens to keep wildlife such as vultures away.
- Eliminate Standing Water: Grade or fill areas where water pools after heavy rain, and avoid walking or moving equipment near standing water to prevent tracking contamination into barns.
- Manage Ponds and Basins: Remove vegetation near artificial water structures, use fencing, and deploy predator decoys to keep waterfowl away from active farming areas.
- Secure Buildings: Regularly inspect and repair screens, doors, and walls to prevent wild bird access. Install deterrents like bird spikes or repellent gel.
- Reduce Food Sources: Clean up spilled or uneaten feed immediately and ensure storage units are secure and inaccessible to wild birds.
Farmers are also encouraged to use scare devices and decoys, relocating them frequently to prevent wildlife from adapting.
Reporting Sick Birds
Farmers who observe signs of illness or increased mortality in their flocks should act quickly:
- Commercial producers should contact their poultry companies immediately.
- Backyard flock owners can reach the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at poultry.health@delaware.gov or 302-698-4507, providing detailed information about the flock size, location, and symptoms.
James Fisher, Communications Manager for Delaware Chicken Association, says he and his community are prepared for this.
"Chicken companies aren't surprised by this because we kind of assume that this disease is circulating in the wild bird population," said Fisher.
It's been a few years since the last major bird flu outbreak that took place in May of 2022. Fisher told CoastTV he is prepared for any possible situation.
"We have a system in place to make sure that those chickens never make it into the food supply and that the farm can be cleaned and tested before it resumes growing chickens to put on all of our plates," Fisher explained.
Not only do they have a system in place for the worst case scenario, but Fisher says chicken farmers are focused on preventing disease from reaching their flock.
"Growers are very used to changing their footwear every time they walk from outside of the chicken house to the inside. They've been putting decoys around the farm like foxes and other predators to frighten wild waterfowl away."
Early detection and prompt reporting are critical to containing the virus and minimizing the spread. For more details on preventing avian influenza, visit https://de.gov/poultry.