BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The town’s 30-year-old water clarifier, used to remove iron from the water supply, is deteriorating and in need of replacement. Instead of constructing a single large clarifier, officials opted for two smaller, more efficient units to reduce costs and conserve space.
The project is estimated at $4.6 million, with $3.9 million allocated for the clarifiers and $700,000 designated for a security building. The town plans to finance $3.9 million through Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund at a favorable interest rate, while existing reserves will cover the security building expenses.
A public hearing on the project was held Feb. 17, and during the Feb. 21 council meeting, officials set a May 24 vote on whether to approve the town’s proposal to borrow the necessary funds for the project.
Danny Tomlinson a local of Bethany Beach says he already knows which way he's voting.
"I would vote yes for it, Everybody wants clean water."