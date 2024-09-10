OCEAN CITY, Md. - On Sept. 24, The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced that a public hearing will be held at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center to present new offshore wind plans.
Starting at 5 p.m., BOEM will discuss the plans for another offshore wind project. The closest potential lease boundary would be 3.5 miles off of Maryland, according to BOEM.
The scheduled open houses will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the Central Atlantic planning process through interactive stations and individualized discussions with BOEM staff says the company.
"If you agree that it is wrong to industrialize our beach by placing hundreds of wind turbines within view of the shoreline, we urge you to voice your opinion." read a press release from the town.
However, BOEM emphasized in their press release that, "The Call Area is broad to allow for flexibility to minimize conflicts with other uses, such as commercial fisheries, military activities, and vessel traffic."
Most recently, Fenwick Island has decided to join the Town of Ocean City in a lawsuit against the other offshore wind project off of Ocean City's shoreline.