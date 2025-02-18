Power pole down

(Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

LONG NECK, Del.- More than 2,300 Delaware Electric Cooperative members lost power Monday evening after a car accident damaged an electrical pole, according to the power company. Crews started repairs and power was restored as of 9:50 p.m. Monday.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. after reports that a gray Honda Accord struck and broke a utility pole, causing it to fall into the roadway. Another driver then hit the downed pole, emergency officials said.

Car crash

(Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

The Lewes Fire Department and Delaware State Police Aviation Unit – Trooper 2 were also dispatched to assist, but no one was trapped inside their car, despite the initial report of entrapment.

The fallen pole led to power outages and disabled traffic lights at multiple intersections, including John J. Williams Highway and Indian Mission Road, Long Neck Road and Banks Road and Bay Farm Road.

coop map

Delaware Electric Co-op's map shows power outages near Long Neck around 9 p.m. Monday. (Photo: CoastTV) 

The Delaware State Police are investigating the crash. Electric outages can be found anytime at the Delaware Electric Co-op's outage map.

