LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes is calling on dedicated community members to join in making a difference during the Lewes Community Service Day 2024. This event is an opportunity for people to contribute to the well-being of the community where they live, work, and enjoy life.
Scheduled for Friday, September 20 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, volunteers will work alongside City staff on a variety of projects aimed at enhancing the local environment. Projects include trail and street clean-up, maintenance of parks, and sprucing up public areas such as City Hall and local beaches.
People who are interested in participating are encouraged to sign up by contacting Shelby Shockley, the Human Resource Manager for the City of Lewes. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, September 10.
Volunteers will be provided with gloves, trash bags, vests, and water by the City. However, depending on the project, they may need to bring their own supplies. Participants are advised to wear appropriate clothing for the tasks and weather conditions, such as long sleeves, pants, and closed-toe shoes. It is also recommended to bring a hat, sunscreen, and bug spray.
Chip Davis was happy to volunteer and help clean Great Marsh Park.
"It's a beautiful day, being out in the nature in the park," said Davis. "If anybody hasn't been there, it's a great park. Just being with some people and doing some community good."
Amy Marasco, who joined the Lewes City Council in May, worked on sprucing up the garden in front of the City Hall.
"I think this is contagious. This is how elected officials can work directly with residents in a non-political way and we need more of that civility. But were all here to make Delaware more beautiful and more resilient. And so, that's why we're here."
About 80 people participated in the Community Service Day.