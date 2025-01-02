OC ROOF.jpg

The winds appear to have blown off part of this roof in Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Coastal Highway is reopened after being temporarily closed between 75th and 76th streets after high winds caused roof damage, prompting safety concerns. Both northbound and southbound lanes were shut down, with traffic detoured to nearby streets.

Ocean City officials said northbound traffic was redirected through alleyways between 75th and 77th streets, and southbound traffic was routed behind a retail establishment at 76th Street.

OC WIND.jpg

Police shut down Coastal Highway due to debris from wind damage.

In addition, the damage impacted public transportation. According to police, the Ocean City Beach Bus service paused until around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

Crews from Delmarva Power, also known as Delmarva Connect, and the Maryland State Highway Administration are on-site to assess and address the damage.

OC WIND DAMAGE.jpg

The U.S. National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, has placed Ocean City under a gale warning beginning Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. until Saturday, Jan 4 at 7 a.m. The agency cautions of continued high winds in the area.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you