OCEAN CITY, Md. — Coastal Highway is reopened after being temporarily closed between 75th and 76th streets after high winds caused roof damage, prompting safety concerns. Both northbound and southbound lanes were shut down, with traffic detoured to nearby streets.
Ocean City officials said northbound traffic was redirected through alleyways between 75th and 77th streets, and southbound traffic was routed behind a retail establishment at 76th Street.
In addition, the damage impacted public transportation. According to police, the Ocean City Beach Bus service paused until around 7:30 Wednesday evening.
Crews from Delmarva Power, also known as Delmarva Connect, and the Maryland State Highway Administration are on-site to assess and address the damage.
The U.S. National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia, has placed Ocean City under a gale warning beginning Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. until Saturday, Jan 4 at 7 a.m. The agency cautions of continued high winds in the area.