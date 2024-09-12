MILFORD, Del. - An open house will give the public the chance to help create Deep Branch Park.
Potential recreational amenities and park features will be presented at an open house on Sept. 12. It takes place at Milford City Hall from 5 to 7 p.m.
Deep Branch Park is slated for a 19.4 acre parcel the city purchased in 2021. It's on Rehoboth Blvd.
According to Milford Parks and Recreation Director, Brad Dennehy, "There is no set-in-stone plan for the potential park at the moment."
As far as a timeline of the project, Dennehy says that's going to depend on the feedback they get from the community at the open house.
"We are proposing various things from walking trails to playgrounds and pickleball courts, but it's really what the community and what the public wants to see," said Dennehy.
Dennehy says the new pickleball courts and playground at Memorial Park get a lot of use, so it seems like there is a need for that in the community.
Dennehy also emphasizes that "Deep Branch Park" is a purely informal name, and the mayor and City Council would have to ratify a name at a later date.