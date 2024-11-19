MILLSBORO, Del. - Drivers crossing the train tracks at Washington and Main streets in Millsboro are voicing safety concerns after a damaged railroad crossing pole remains unrepaired weeks after being struck by a vehicle.
The pole now lies horizontal in the median, leaving only one operational warning pole at the crossing. Residents and business owners worry the situation could lead to accidents.
“I think you take your eyes off the road for a minute because you look over there, wondering why it’s still there,” said Brenda Toppin, a Millsboro local who crosses the tracks daily. “So, yes, I think it’s dangerous.”
While the other three poles at the crossing remain functional, locals are frustrated by the lack of repairs.
Local business owner Ronnell Jacobs expressed hope for a resolution.
“We don’t want it to become a problem. If it can be fixed before that, it’d be great,” Jacobs said.
Despite the damaged pole, no road closures have been issued, and traffic continues to flow through the intersection.