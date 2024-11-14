DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Nov. 15, at the Dewey Beach town council meeting, council members will discuss if homeowner's in flood zones will be able to voluntary elevate their homes by one foot.
From the map above you can see most of the flood zones in Dewey Beach are West of Costal Highway in the town.
Homeowners planning to elevate their homes after the town meeting must obtain a building permit from the Town of Dewey Beach. The application process includes submitting detailed plans, site evaluations and compliance with local building codes.
Dewey Beach town commissioner Paul Bauer explains the motivation of this.
"We're trying to keep up with flooding and mitigate that issue, as well as try to keep everybody on the same playing field."
Paul Bauer lives in a flood zone and he says,
"I've been in the neighborhood for over 25 year, we see flooding constantly, particularly from the bayside and Dewey Beach."