FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Fenwick Island's town council voted unanimously Friday afternoon to join a lawsuit with the Town of Ocean City against the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management regarding the Maryland Offshore Wind Project.
US Wind has plans to install wind turbines offshore from the Ocean City beach. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently evaluating whether the project would cause environmental harm. In the meantime, Ocean City officials have made it clear they are prepared to sue BOEM if the decision does not go in their favor. Fenwick Island has been considering if the town wanted to join Ocean City in this potential legal battle.
Holly Barmack, who works in Fenwick Island, expressed her indifference to the turbines. “As long as it doesn't interfere with the boaters and marine life, of course, I don't see what the big deal is.”
Fran Chiaramonte, a local in Fenwick Island, worries that the turbines will destroy the natural beauty of the beaches for both locals and visitors. “It's a pleasant place to come to rest and have vacation time with your family or friends," she said, "so coming and then having that view disturbed, that's been natural ever since the time of the colonies and even before, is really hard for most of us to accept."
The Town of Fenwick Island currently has its Facebook cover photo set as the BOEM visual impact assessment of the beach in Ocean City at 84th Street.
Also on Friday's Fenwick Island Town Council meeting agenda was a vote to authorize Marzulla Law, LLC, to represent the mayor and town as plaintiffs in legal action.
Mayor Natalie Magdeburger told CoastTV on Wednesday that she was planning to make the motion to become joint plaintiffs with Ocean City in the lawsuit during Friday's meeting. She says in the past, Fenwick Island Town Council has been unanimously opposed to offshore wind farms. The mayor referenced various concerns for marine life, safety, and tourism.
The lawsuit will not be filed until BOEM gives a favorable record of decision to U.S. Wind’s offshore wind project and approves the process. BOEM’s decision is expected in September.