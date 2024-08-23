A proud Lewes native, Mallory is a dynamic weeknight anchor at CoastTV News, where she brings a blend of local insight and journalistic excellence. Twice honored by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, Mallory earned the "Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter" award in 2020 and was part of the team that won "Outstanding Morning Newscast" in 2022. Tune in to see Mallory anchor CoastTV News at 11 p.m. on weeknights and keep an eye out for her reports during the 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts.