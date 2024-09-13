LEWES, Del.- On Thursday, the Lewes Fire Department (LFD) said it wrapped up its investigation involving one its members using a racial slur over the department's radio. It concluded that the member was in violation of the fire department's harassment and diversity policy.
The incident came to light after an anonymous member of the department shared a recording of the exchange, which reportedly took place on Aug. 19 at around 5:53 p.m. In the recording, the firefighter is heard using the term "porch monkey," a racial slur that sources believe was directed toward African Americans.
The comment now has the attention of a Sussex County anti-hate group, Speak Out Against Hate. Patty Maloney, president of the organization, called the incident "appalling."
"Someone felt that they had the right to say something as defaming as that and didn’t believe there would be any repercussions, as if they had done it before," Maloney said.
There are repercussions from this investigation. According to the Lewes Fire Department, the member who made the slur is now on a 30-day suspension, has been removed from office, and is required to take diversity training.
The Delaware State Fire Commissions Investigative Division issued a statement on the LFD action. "While the Fire Commissioners are appalled by this firefighter's behavior, the Commission is satisfied with the fire company's (Lewes) internal investigation."
Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams says he and the city council acknowledge the severity of the incident and are working with the Lewes Fire Department in addressing the issue.
