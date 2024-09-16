DAGSBORO, Del -An ordinance to adjust the times restaurants can serve alcohol beverages will be reviewed during a Monday night public hearing at the Dagsboro Town Council meeting. The proposed new start time to serve these types of drinks is 11:30 a.m. with last call at 11 p.m.
Delaware law allows for alcohol beverages to be sold in restaurants and bars between 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. The Dagsboro ordinance would apply to restaurants in the highway commercial district which is land on both sides of Route 113 within town limits.
David Elliot, who owns Delmarva Billiards, isn't happy about the change.
"It could be very detrimental to any small business, from a financial aspect," Elliot said. "So it is a huge financial burden if they if they were to consider cutting the hours back, on both sides."
Bartenders who work the later shifts also feel the same.
Nancy Joseph who works in Dagsboro sees no positive impacts from this potential change.
"It would cut back on our business. drastically on Friday and Saturday nights," Joseph said. "I don't see any positives for us."
The discussion has been tabled until the next town council meeting, which is set for October 21st at 6 p.m.