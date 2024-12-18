Milford Parks and Rec Committee to address safety concerns and Riverwalk repairs

The Milford Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will meet on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss safety concerns and the Riverwalk extension project.

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee was supposed to meet on Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss safety concerns and the Riverwalk extension project. The meeting was rescheduled however, until a later date.

One key item on the agenda is the Riverwalk Extension and Bulkhead Construction. After months of delays with a previous engineering firm and staffing changes, the city signed a new contract with GPI Engineering. The firm’s initial task is to outline the scope of work and estimate the costs needed to repair the bulkhead.

Luann Arroyo lives in Milford and takes her dog every day, and thinks making it more apparent will bring more people in.

"I think some creative lighting might be nice," Arroyo said.

Richard Harding on the other hand, feels as though everything is fine just the way it is.

We've been coming here for, you know, all different seasons. So, you know, I think they're doing a great job. You know, you just have to keep up with it that's all," Harding  said.

The committee will also eventually discuss Riverwalk improvements, including lighting and brick paver repairs. Although the city says the lighted handrail project is finished, many areas downtown and along the Riverwalk still need brick paver repairs.

Angela Colone, who works at Stone and Sage Holistic Healing Center in downtown Milford, said repairing the sidewalks could benefit local businesses.

“I think it’s great that we’re going to expand or fix these areas,” Colone said. “With so many opportunities like First Fridays and Saturday events, there’s a lot of foot traffic.”

The eventual meeting will also include a public comment section.

