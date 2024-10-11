MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police are stepping up efforts to protect seniors from becoming victims of fraud. On Oct. 11, officers held a Senior Fraud Protection Presentation at 2 p.m. as part of the department’s broader initiative to safeguard older adults.
According to the Milford Police Department, scammers frequently target seniors via phone, internet, mail, and even by trusted caregivers. The seminar aims to educate attendees on the most common types of fraud and scams targeting this vulnerable population.
One attendee Debra Caiola says she is a victim.
"You feel like you're getting smacked in the face. I feel like it's very demoralizing," Caiola said. "I fell for it. I should know better."
Officers shared strategies to help seniors recognize red flags, protect their personal information, and avoid falling prey to financial scams. According to the Federal Communications Commission, some safety tips include:
- Never share passwords
- Never share personal information
- Never open attachments or emails from unknown contacts
- Never send money without verifying the recipient
With seniors increasingly at risk, the department hopes this seminar along with the other events planned for the weekend will arm them with the knowledge they need to stay safe.