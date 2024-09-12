OCEAN CITY, Md. - Hundreds of mobile homes line the Montego Bay community, but residents are facing a growing issue — finding homeowners insurance. Preston Edmonds, a long-time resident, shared his frustration.
"I don’t have homeowner's insurance. I can't get it because multiple insurance companies say that if the home wasn’t insured for 90 days before I bought it, they can’t help me," Edmonds said.
Many property owners in Montego Bay are struggling to find any insurance company willing to cover their mobile homes, and some some took their concerns to the Ocean City Council. The problem appears widespread, as insurance companies have been pulling coverage for mobile homes across the nation, according to town officials.
Carl Schmidt, another Montego Bay resident, had to look outside of Maryland to secure coverage for his mobile home.
"I had to go to Florida to get it covered," Schmidt explained.
John Daue, a longtime resident, believes that Montego Bay’s decades-old history may be contributing to the problem.
"This area has been here for at least 50 years," Daue said.
Years ago, the town allowed conventional homes to be built in Montego Bay, and those homes have not faced the same insurance challenges. However, mobile homeowners continue to face difficulties.
“I’m reaching out to different insurance companies, following leads, and asking for information from others. Hopefully, somebody will insure me,” Edmonds added.
The Ocean City Council plans to bring these insurance concerns to the attention of the General Assembly in hopes of finding a solution.