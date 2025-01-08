GEORGETOWN, Del.- A shelter-in-place order triggered after a chemical mishap at Perdue in Georgetown has been lifted Wednesday night.
Around 4:40 p.m., Perdue says a chemical supplier accidentally mixed peracetic acid into a caustic chemical tank, creating a smoke plume that has since dissipated. Residents close to the plant are urged to stay indoors, as the smoke may cause dizziness, eye irritation, or nausea.
According to a DNREC spokesperson, "Chemicals from two tanks—peroxyacetic acid and sodium hydroxide—were mistakenly mixed, initially causing a plume of potentially toxic chemicals in the air. The plume quickly dissipated, but out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a half-mile of the plant."
DNREC officials say pH levels and environmental conditions were thoroughly tested, and response teams remained staged and ready to address any additional emergencies.
"DNREC will continue to monitor the situation until we are fully confident there is no risk to plant workers or surrounding residents," the department noted.
A spokesperson for the Georgetown Fire Department, Lewis Briggs, tells CoastTV that four plant workers close to the chemicals were evaluated. Briggs said they had itchy eyes but did not get taken to the hospital.
Peracetic acid is a vinegar-like corrosive liquid used, among other things, to reduce bacterial contamination and foot spoilage in meat and poultry establishments.
According to Delaware Emergency Management Agency, there was an Emergency Alert System message sent in error that advised a statewide shelter in place.
There is only an alert within a half-mile radius of the actual incident in Georgetown Sussex County.
Residents were asked to shelter in place due to a potential hazardous chemical spill at the Perdue facility in town.
According to Perdue, the plant is still fully operational.
Georgetown Police tell us emergency personnel, DNREC, the Sussex County Department of Public Safety and the Delaware Fire School are on the scene.
The Fire department posted to social media saying:
Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick said the shelter in place is out of an abundance of caution.