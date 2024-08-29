West Ocean City, Md. - Worcester County Public Works (WCPW) officials are asking area residents and visitors to comment on a bicycle-pedestrian path feasibility study that has recently been completed. The study addresses a proposal to develop a hiking and biking trail on Route 611 from Route 50 to Assateague State Park.
"The main purposes of the study were to determine which side of MD Rt. 611 would best be suited for a path, what it would cost to design and construct the path, and what regulatory needs exist if the project receives the greenlight to move forward," WCPW Director Dallas Baker said. "We are currently working to secure grant funding to cover the design and construction costs."
The proposed extension would begin where the current Assateague Trail ends and continue northward. The project’s cost is estimated at $6 million for a basic trail. However, the inclusion of boardwalk areas along the route could push the total cost to over $11 million, according to a study by engineering firm McCormick Taylor.
“Safety should be everyone’s top priority,” said vacationer Maltil Donchev, who frequently bikes and jogs along the route. “I don’t think anybody would disagree with that.”
The study was done by McCormick Taylor and funded with grants from MDOT. Grant applications have been submitted to MDOT for the initial design, according to WCPW. The group is asking feedback to be sent to Charde Tunnell at ctunnell@co.worcester.md.us by Sept. 30.