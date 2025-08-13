Bethany Beach (copy)

The advisory was put in place Tuesday after routine testing detected elevated levels of Enterococcus, a fecal indicator bacteria.

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for Bethany Beach due to bacteria levels.

The advisory was put in place Tuesday after routine testing detected elevated levels of Enterococcus, a fecal indicator bacteria. Officials say the advisory will remain in effect until additional testing confirms bacteria levels are back within safe limits, which is expected as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

While most healthy people are not at significant risk, those with certain medical conditions or weakened immune systems may face a higher chance of illness from water contact. Officials recommend consulting a doctor if you are unsure whether you are in a higher-risk group.

Ellen Smith is visiting the coast this week, a swimming advisory is not stopping her from making the most of it.

"We might be rolling the dice, but at least we get to enjoy the day," she said. "You only get a finite amount of time for vacation, so it was either the pool or this. And I feel like they both have bacteria."

Similar advisories have been issued at other Delaware beaches in recent weeks following routine water quality testing.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Reporter

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

Recommended for you