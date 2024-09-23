OCEAN CITY, Md.- Monday marks the last day for Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli in Ocean City.
"We’re leaving here on our own terms after a successful run. Thanks everyone," a post on the deli's page reads. "What a wonderful and meaningful ride it has been. God bless you all."
Rosenfeld's has been beloved at its Coastal Highway and 63rd Street location since it opened 11 years ago. The delicatessen first faced the possibility of closure two years ago when plans were made to demolish the building by the landlord. However, this decision was deferred, allowing the deli to continue operations for an additional two years.
Owner Warren Rosenfeld cited various reasons for the closure, including declining business over the past two years and challenges posed by the aging building. "The building itself is an old building. It's hard to maintain, repair, and keep as clean as the health department would love it to be and as we would love it to be," Rosenfeld previously told CoastTV.
Karla Tropea, a longtime friend of owner Warren Rosenfeld, expressed her sadness at the news. “I think everybody that's ever been here loves it. It's an awesome place. Great food. Warren puts his heart and soul into it,” she said.
Rosenfeld reflects on his time doing business in Ocean City, "There are several people that would come to me and say that our food reminded them of their deceased mother's food, or their deceased grandmother's food,” he shared. “When you have that kind of an impact on people, you have to be happy with yourself that you were able to give somebody that memory or that moment."
As loyal customers say their goodbyes, Rosenfeld offered a heartfelt message of gratitude. “This was just supposed to be a place for me to come every day, to pass the time in my retirement, and it turned out to be a wonderful brand with other stores open. I couldn't have asked for more support from the local community. So thank you very, very much.”
Despite closing in Ocean City, Rosenfeld's is expanding to a new location on Mount Hermon Road in Salisbury. Its other stores in Rehoboth Beach and South Bethany remain in operation.