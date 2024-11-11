LEWES, Del. - An early morning house fire in the Sandy Brae development required eight crews to get it under control.
On the scene at the home on Juniper Drive were the Lewes Fire Department, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Milton Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Company, Slaughter Beach Fire Company, Ellendale Fire Company, Indian River River Volunteer Fire Company and the Millsboro Fire Company. The departments were dispatched around 1:50 a.m.
First responders reported the structure was completely engulfed in flames upon arrival, prompting command to initiate a defensive attack while establishing a water supply. The closest hydrant was located on Plantations Road, over 3,000 feet away, necessitating additional tankers to supply water to the scene. Indian River Fire Company’s Tanker 80 from Oak Orchard and Engine 80 from Long Neck were among the units deployed, along with Delaware State Fire Police who assisted with traffic control along the impacted roadways.
Indian River River Volunteer Fire Company says firefighting efforts included supplying water to Milton's aerial and master stream operations, while additional responders were staged in manpower pools to support various tasks on the scene.
According to Milton officials, the house was completely destroyed. One person from the residence was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.