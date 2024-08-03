OCEAN CITY, Md. - An assault suspect has been identified in Ocean City. The Ocean City Police Department announced the investigation on July 31 and said the victim was a 6-year-old boy.
Officers say it happened in a public bathroom on 117 Street. According to the Ocean City Police, the suspect ran away and was seen running in the Ocean City Square Shopping Center on 118 Street.
The Ocean City Police Department describes the suspect as a white man of possible Middle Eastern descent and about 35 years old with a dark beard. He was last seen wearing light blue shorts, dark shoes and carrying a white t-shirt.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday the agency announced that the suspect in this case had been identified and thanked everyone who helped spread the word.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect can contact detective Amy Gutowski at 410-520-5314. Tips can be anonymously submitted at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips referencing case number 2024-003451.