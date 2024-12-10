GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex County Council will further discuss a proposed ordinance to impose a 3 percent tax on short-term rentals in unincorporated areas during its meeting on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.
This ordinance, previously discussed in October, aims to reintroduce a tax measure first imposed in 2019 but later suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, short-term rentals are taxed by the state at a rate of 4.5 percent. The additional 3 percent county tax would increase the overall rate for these rentals.