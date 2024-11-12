MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has updated the status report of several changes being proposed to fishing regulations.
The Crab Pot Lines Housekeeping is in the development stage and would effect Fishing Bay in Dorchester County. According to the Department, the current regulation can lead to confusion between crab pot lines and the oyster dredge line. The change would realign the two lines which as of now are approximately 20 yards apart. The Department hopes to have a new policy in place by the spring of 2025.
Another policy would have impact to those fishing off the Worcester County Coast. If a bluefin tuna, billfish, swordfish, or shark are boarded, a catch card must be completed when the fish is brought to port. The angler would bring the card to a reporting station. A tag will then be given to be placed around the tail of the fish. This must be done before it can be taken off the boat. Originally, this change was expected to be in place already. However, it is still waiting for a final decision.