LEWES, Del. – Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Kings Highway has left drivers frustrated and local businesses struggling, as utility relocation work by DelDOT continues.
“It’s just gridlock,” said Lewes local Stephanie Williams, describing the congested conditions.
Mark and Christine Chura, owners of the Brush Factory on Kings, say the traffic is discouraging some customers from visiting their business.
“Our customers come here, but it is difficult for them because of the traffic,” Christine Chura said. “They’re still waiting, but it’s not right.”
The Churas expressed concerns about a lack of communication from DelDOT and argued that the project primarily benefits a new development called Mitchell’s Corner, being built by Henlopen Properties LLC.
DelDOT, however, says the project will have a broader impact.
According to DelDOT, the utility line construction is just the first step in their larger plan of making Kings Highway two lanes in both directions. This would begin in 2028, and DelDOT says it’s due to the large amount of area growth.
Williams said she sympathizes with local business owners.
“This is their livelihood,” she said. “For us, it’s time you’re fuming. That’s not the same for these local businesses.”
DelDOT explained that the work must be done during the day because temperatures at night are too cold for the paving.