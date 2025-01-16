GEORGETOWN Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA is offering parents a chance to enjoy Valentine’s Day with a special Parent’s Night Out event on Saturday, Feb. 15, where kids can spend time with adoptable animals.
Children aged 5 to 12 are invited to an evening filled with fun activities, including spending time with pets, making Valentine’s cards, learning interesting animal facts, and watching an animal-themed movie.
The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Brandywine Valley SPCA campuses in Georgetown, West Chester, and New Castle. Registration is now open, but space is limited, so early sign-ups are encouraged.