OCEAN PINES, Md. – Two different crimes on two different days both at the same place, vandalism and assault at the Ocean Pines Golf and Country Club have led to the arrest of A 15-year-old boy.
According to police, the first incident happened on November 16th. Officers responded to reports of vandalism at the public restrooms on the 15th hole of the golf course. When they got to the scene, they reportedly found rocks and toilet paper scattered inside the facilities. Additionally, the toilet tanks in the men’s and women’s restrooms were damaged beyond repair and required replacement.
Later the same month, on November 27th, another incident was reported involving juveniles throwing a rock at a golf course employee performing maintenance near the same restrooms. Officers responding to the call found two juveniles matching the description provided in a nearby neighborhood. Further investigation determined that the juveniles were responsible for both the November 16 vandalism and the rock-throwing incident.
The 15-year-old suspect will be referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services on charges of malicious destruction of property and second-degree assault. A second juvenile involved in the incidents cannot be referred due to age limitations under current state law. According to the People's Law Library of Maryland children under the age of 10 can not be charged with a crime and children between 10-13 can only be charged with certain crimes including violence, firearms, animal cruelty, and sexual offense in the third degree.
No further details about the suspects or the incidents have been released at this time.