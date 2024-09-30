Tuesday night political fanatics and interested Americans will be able to find the Vice Presidential debate on CoastTV starting at 9 p.m. Democratic candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will face off against Republican candidate and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.
The debate will offer, what could be, the final opportunity for representatives from the presidential campaign to go head to head before the November 5th election.
Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan, will serve as moderators of the debate. Like the previous two presidential debates there will not be an audience. Candidates will not be aloud to use props or prewritten notes however each candidate will be able to take notes during the debate and use those throughout the back and forth.
Other agreed-upon debate rules include:
90-minute time frame.
Jump right into questions with no opening statements.
Two minutes of allotted time to answer questions and another two minutes to respond to questions.
Moderators will also allow one minute for rebuttals, though they can cede more time if they choose to.
Microphones will not be muted when an opponent is speaking, but it is possible for the host station to turn them off.
By virtue of a coin toss on Thursday, Senator Vance has chosen to make his closing statement after Governor Walz.
The general election will be held nationwide on November 5th. In Delaware early voting runs from October 25th through November 3rd. In Maryland early voting runs from October 24th through October 31st. You can find more election coverage on https://www.coasttv.com/news/politics/.