REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Cold weather is putting a pause on paving operations along Rehoboth Avenue this week, according to city officials. The milling and paving project, initially scheduled to take place during the day, has been postponed due to the low temperatures.
“Baby, it’s cold outside! This bundling-up weather isn’t great for roadwork,” the city said in a statement.
Background on the Project
The Rehoboth Avenue paving project, managed by DelDOT, shifted to daytime hours beginning Nov. 18 to take advantage of warmer conditions that help maintain the integrity of the roadway’s final appearance. Work has primarily focused on the stretch between Second Street and the bandstand, with milling on areas west of Second Street occurring at night.
Impact on Parking and Businesses
Throughout the project, parking on Rehoboth Avenue has remained partially open to minimize disruption. While the city has aimed to complete the work before winter, delays have sparked concerns among local businesses about the potential impact on operations and parking.
Timeline Updates
The paving work, which was paused due to budget cuts in October, resumed following the Sea Witch Festival on Oct. 28. The city previously announced that paving would stop on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and resume after the Hometown Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.
Locals and visitors are advised to stay updated on changes to the schedule and plan accordingly.