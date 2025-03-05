SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - People on the coast are cleaning up after a powerful storm hit the region Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and widespread power outages. The storm left roads and streets flooded, and for many, the wind was the main reason some power was lost in some homes.
In Cannery Village, Milton, Paul Olsen was one of the lucky few who was prepared for the outage. "Power's usually pretty reliable here, so usually comes back within a half hour or so. But it hasn't yet. And so now I'm going to get the portable generator going," said Olsen. Without it, he and his wife would have been left in the dark, as poor cell coverage made staying connected even more challenging.
For Heather Rion Starr and her daughter, the power loss turned into an opportunity for fun. "We lit all the candles, got out the camping lanterns, and played a good board game," Rion-Starr said.
While the stormwater lingered, power began to return to affected areas, leaving locals to weather the storm’s aftermath as they adapted to a rainy, windy day.