SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delmarva locals will be waking up to a winter wonderland Wednesday morning as heavy snow showers have blanketed the area, turning streets and beaches white.
DelDOT is working to keep the roads clear, but locals are taking a mixed view of the ongoing storm.
John Chambers, a Georgetown local, expressed confidence in the response, noting that previous storms had seen quick snow removal and well-maintained roads.
"The roads were taken care of very quickly," Chambers said, adding that driving conditions were not an issue.
However, not everyone is satisfied. Joe Johnson of Milton praised the efforts on major highways like Route 1 but voiced concerns about smaller roads and subdivisions.
"There are so many side roads and developments that get neglected," Johnson said, suggesting some areas could use more attention.
Even with the challenges, some residents found moments of positivity. Steve Elsar, who helped a friend stranded in the snow, shared, "It made me happy to help somebody in need."
DelDOT has already been at work on the roads before the storm approached the coast. They said they have 16,000 tons of salt on hand.
As snow continues to fall across the coast, it’s expected to last into Wednesday afternoon, potentially complicating travel for many.