OCEAN CITY, Md. - A 34-year-old Ocean City woman was killed in a collision while riding her e-bike near 14th Street and St. Louis Avenue on Sunday afternoon, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:06 p.m. when Stephannie Holston was struck by a vehicle while riding in the southbound bicycle lane on St. Louis Avenue.
Emergency medical personnel from Ocean City responded to the scene and attempted lifesaving measures, but Holston was pronounced dead on site.
The Ocean City Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash. Authorities stated that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
Ocean City local Brook Yearley, who lives near the accident site, expressed her sorrow: “I feel for her family. I feel for her friends. I feel for all involved. It’s a horrible tragedy,” she said.
One local bike shop owner also noted that e-bikes are significantly faster than traditional bicycles, which increases the risk of serious accidents. The shop owner also pointed out that it is illegal to rent e-bikes within Ocean City.
Despite the rental ban within the city limits, e-bikes can still be rented in West Ocean City, and individuals can purchase and bring their own into town.
Yearley, moved by the accident, placed flowers at the scene to honor the victim and to raise awareness about bike safety. “I know that it’s a means of transportation for so many young people, affordability and just drivers have to be cautious because you just can’t predict their movement. But this is a sad reminder that we all have to be careful,” Yearley said.
The Ocean City Police Department confirmed that the e-bike rider was traveling in the designated bike lane and moving in the correct direction at the time of the accident.