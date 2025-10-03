LEWES, Del. – A woman is recovering after being pulled from Red Mill Pond late Thursday night when her car ended up in the water. That's according to the Lewes Fire Department.
They say crews were called just after 10 p.m. for a report of a person in the pond. When the department arrived, they found the woman sitting on top of her car about 50 feet from shore, with the engine still running beneath her.
Rescue swimmers entered the water and safely brought her back to shore. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment.
The Lewes Fire Department confirmed no one else was inside the car at the time. The cause of how the car entered the water remains under investigation.