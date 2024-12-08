MILLSBORO, Del. – The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that caused significant damage to a home and left a woman seriously hurt on Dec. 7. The fire, reported shortly before 6 p.m., occurred in the 22000 block of Westwoods Road.
The Gumboro Volunteer Fire Company, along with mutual aid fire companies, arrived to find heavy fire engulfing a single-story home. A woman who was inside the house was rescued by neighbors before emergency crews arrived. She was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury in serious condition due to injuries sustained in the fire.
Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that the fire began in the front porch area of the home. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage to the structure is estimated at $200,000.
The Gumboro Volunteer Fire Company and other assisting agencies worked together to bring the fire under control, but the house suffered extensive damage.
Officials continue to investigate the cause and have not provided further updates on the injured woman’s condition.