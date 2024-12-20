Woodland Ferry to close ahead of the holidays

SEAFORD, Del. - According to DelDOT, the Woodland Ferry will be closed from Friday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 25.
Normal operations will resume on the morning of Thursday, December 26.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few brief gale force wind gusts up to 35 kt possible today, however these are not expected to prevail. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
