Woodland Ferry to close ahead of the holidays

According to DelDOT, the Woodland Ferry will be closed from Friday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 25. Photo Courtesy Woodland Ferry

SEAFORD, Del. - According to DelDOT, the Woodland Ferry will be closed from Friday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 25.

Normal operations will resume on the morning of Thursday, December 26.

