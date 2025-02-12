WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wor-Wic Community College has been awarded a $262,500 grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission to enhance campus security.
The school says funding, provided through the Campus Safety Program, will support improvements to access control on building doors and upgrades to video surveillance cameras, according to Jennifer A. Sandt, vice president for administrative services.
“We are grateful to MHEC for the grant, which will help fund enhanced access control on campus building doors, as well as some video surveillance camera replacements,” Sandt said.
Dr. Sanjay Rai, secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, emphasized the importance of supporting higher education institutions in maintaining a secure learning environment.
The Campus Safety Program provides financial assistance to Maryland colleges and universities to improve security measures and ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.