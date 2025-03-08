SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College will host a reverse trade show at the Patricia and Alan Guerrieri Technology Center on Wednesday, March 12 from 1 - 4 p.m. located at the intersection of Walston Switch Road and Route 50 in Salisbury.
Wor-Wic says that the trade show will give participants the opportunity to find out how to do business with local government agencies, including learning the required steps in submitting bids and proposals. In addition, participants are encouraged to network with other contractors and learn about educational and training opportunities offered by Wor-Wic.
Wor-Wic says that, along with themselves, other agencies represented at the reverse trade show includes Salisbury University, Caroline County Public Schools, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and more.
Event organizers say there is no fee to attend, and no registration is required in advance. Participants are welcome to stop by at any time during the event.