Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... There is an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon in New Jersey, Delaware, and eastern Pennsylvania. Minimum humidity values will fall to between 20 and 30 percent. This will be combined with northwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. These conditions along with the continued drying of the fine fuels will support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions for your local area.