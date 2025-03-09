SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College's Summer Scholars program is now open to students from third through 10th grades.
The Summer Scholars program offers one-week courses, Monday through Friday, beginning on July 7 and ending Aug. 1, including their “Power, Pause, Play” course where students explore movement and music while learning how to create and explore, and “Rockets and Robots,” in which participants put technology to work in exciting ways. Other courses offered include focuses on 3D printing, acting, animals, art, cooking, crime scene investigation, photography and “Star Wars.”
Wor-Wic says students can take full-day courses, which go from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and includes a one-hour lunch, or half-day courses, which are offered from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m., which can be taken back-to-back to create a full day. Before and after care will also be provided.
Wor-Wic says the courses are designed for public, private and home-schooled gifted and talented students. A student’s gifted and talented status is determined by the school they attend, based on the student’s abilities in the areas of general intellectual capabilities, specific academic aptitudes, or the creative, visual or performing arts. For more information, visit their website or call 410-334-2815.