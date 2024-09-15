SNOW HILL, Md. - In honor of Walk Maryland Day on Oct. 2, the Worcester County Health Department invites residents to participate in a self-directed Just Walk Community-Wide Scavenger Hunt from Oct. 4-6. The event will be held at various parks across Worcester County.
Participants can register to download or request a tracking log, which can be used to record health messages found on hidden "Just Walk" sneakers at the parks, says the department. Completed tracking sheets can be submitted via email or mail, with entrants eligible for a raffle prize.
Additionally, participants are encouraged to pick up a Just Walk Passport to track their visits to the nine parks. The department says those who complete all the walks will receive a prize and be entered into a grand prize raffle.
The scavenger hunt will take place at the following locations:
- Byrd Park
- Girdletree Park
- Northern Worcester Athletic Complex
- Stephen Decatur Park
- Cypress Park
- Newtown Park
- White Horse Park
- Robin Hood Park
- Herring Creek Park
- Bayside Park
The department hopes this event will encourage people to get outdoors and showcase the health benefits of walking. For more information or to register, contact the Worcester County Health Department.