Worcester County planning commission to review upgrades for Mystic Harbour wastewater treatment plant

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&