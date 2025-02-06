Worcester County planning commission to review upgrades for Mystic Harbour wastewater treatment plant

SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. to review proposed upgrades for the Mystic Harbour Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The planned improvements include water and sewer interconnections, updates to the water plant and the installation of a new section of relief sewer main.
Officials from the Worcester County Department of Public Works’ Water & Wastewater Division say they are committed to providing the safest drinking water to customers in the Mystic Harbour, Landings, and Assateague Pointe Service Area.