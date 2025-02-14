SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is hosting six public workshops in February and March to help local governments, nonprofits, and community groups access grant funding for transportation projects across the state.
The agency says the workshops will provide information on grant opportunities that support bicycle and pedestrian access, transit-oriented development, freight rail safety, emissions reduction, and tree-planting initiatives. Attendees will receive guidance on the application process and funding requirements for programs such as the Transportation Alternatives/Safe Routes to School Program, the Recreational Trails Program, and the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
Other available funding sources include grants from the Maryland Highway Safety Office, the Emissions Reduction Program, the Freight Rail Grant Program, the Transit-Oriented Development Capital Grant and Revolving Loan Fund, the MDOT Urban Tree Program, and various federal discretionary grants.
A workshop will be held in Salisbury from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Greater Salisbury Committee Office, 200 W. Main St. Inclement weather is scheduled for March 3. Registration is required. Interested participants can register online.