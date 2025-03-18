Ocean City

Plans to add more paid parking spots in Ocean City have been scrapped after strong opposition from locals.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Finding parking in Ocean City can shift from plentiful to impossible depending on the season. With the town’s paid parking set to begin on April 1, city officials recently considered adding more metered spaces throughout Ocean City.

During a meeting on Monday, the Ocean City Council discussed a proposal to introduce additional paid parking before the summer season, with new meters planned for Somerset Street, Talbot Street, Philadelphia Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, and Caroline Street. 

Andy Friedman, a Talbot Street resident, has seen firsthand how difficult parking can be, especially for local workers. "Some people with driveways will rent out their driveway space because it's hard to find parking, even in the paid lots," Friedman said.

Many residents expressed frustration, arguing that additional paid parking would worsen the existing shortage, negatively impact workers, and even lower property values.

"We have lifeguards that live with us during the summer, and they come to work, and it's not easy to find parking. It's pretty big that we have some free parking here," Friedman added.

After hearing concerns from the community, the council decided to abandon the plan. The council will have a future work session on the possibility of adding more paid parking spots in the future.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you