OCEAN CITY, Md. - Finding parking in Ocean City can shift from plentiful to impossible depending on the season. With the town’s paid parking set to begin on April 1, city officials recently considered adding more metered spaces throughout Ocean City.
During a meeting on Monday, the Ocean City Council discussed a proposal to introduce additional paid parking before the summer season, with new meters planned for Somerset Street, Talbot Street, Philadelphia Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, and Caroline Street.
Andy Friedman, a Talbot Street resident, has seen firsthand how difficult parking can be, especially for local workers. "Some people with driveways will rent out their driveway space because it's hard to find parking, even in the paid lots," Friedman said.
Many residents expressed frustration, arguing that additional paid parking would worsen the existing shortage, negatively impact workers, and even lower property values.
"We have lifeguards that live with us during the summer, and they come to work, and it's not easy to find parking. It's pretty big that we have some free parking here," Friedman added.
After hearing concerns from the community, the council decided to abandon the plan. The council will have a future work session on the possibility of adding more paid parking spots in the future.