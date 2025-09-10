Ocean City implements Special Event Zone during OC Rock and Ride.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City has enacted a Special Event Zone for the duration of the OC Rock and Ride, with lower speed limits, increased fines and heightened police presence in effect through Sept. 14.
This marks the first year the motorcycle rally is under a Special Event Zone, which lowers the speed limit to 30 mph throughout town, boosts enforcement and allows for arrests in cases of reckless driving.
Ashley Miller, deputy communications manager for the Ocean City Police Department, said the decision follows a rise in traffic offenses and a serious crash involving a motorcycle at last year’s event.
“The event has been growing,” Miller said. “We did have a very serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. So taking into those factors, that’s what drives the Special Event Zone.”
The restrictions are intended to curb dangerous stunts and ensure safety along heavily traveled roads such as Coastal Highway, Baltimore Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue.
“That really is the reckless behavior that we’re trying to curb in Ocean City,” Miller said. “We want to make sure we keep [those roads] as safe as it can be.”
Scott Thompson, who parked his hot rod to enjoy the show, said he supports lowering speed limits. “There’s a lot of amateur riders that come to these events,” Thompson said. “I think it’s good to keep everybody in check. Not to be wild and crazy and just to keep everybody safe.”
The OC Rock and Ride continues this week with shows, vendors and motorcycle displays.