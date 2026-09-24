OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Yacht Club has created a new Facebook page after its previous account was hacked and taken out of the control of club staff.
The yacht club announced Sept. 14 that its original Facebook page had been compromised. The club said posts, links and messages coming from that account were not being made by its employees. Posts made on the hacked page since staff lost control have included various political graphics.
The club advised people not to click unusual posts or links from the compromised account, respond to messages from the page or provide personal information.
Touch of Italy also fell victim to being hacked Sept. 17. The page, run by the same admin as the Ocean Pines Yacht Club, was overrun with playful, food-related vertical videos.