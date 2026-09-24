An aerial shot of the yacht club.

The Ocean Pines Yacht Club has created a new Facebook page after its previous account was hacked and taken out of the control of club staff. (Ocean Pines Yacht Club)

OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Yacht Club has created a new Facebook page after its previous account was hacked and taken out of the control of club staff.

The yacht club announced Sept. 14 that its original Facebook page had been compromised. The club said posts, links and messages coming from that account were not being made by its employees. Posts made on the hacked page since staff lost control have included various political graphics.

The club advised people not to click unusual posts or links from the compromised account, respond to messages from the page or provide personal information.

Touch of Italy also fell victim to being hacked Sept. 17. The page, run by the same admin as the Ocean Pines Yacht Club, was overrun with playful, food-related vertical videos. 

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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