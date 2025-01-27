MILLSBORO, Del. – Paradise Pub welcomed soup enthusiasts and local food vendors to its 4th Annual Soup Contest on Saturday, Jan. 25 raised $3,770 for a local nonprofit.
Participating vendors included Paradise Pub, Bethany Blues, Old World Breads, Brickworks, Yellowfins and more. In first place was Bethany Blues with a Seafood Chowder. Second place went to Yellowfins and their Creamy Jalapeno Bacon Crab Chowder. Third place was won by Holly Lake Campground with a Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch soup.
The event asked for a $5 donation at the door, allowing attendees to taste and vote for their favorite soup. Proceeds from the fundraiser went directly to the Shepherd’s Office of Georgetown, a local organization dedicated to assisting the homeless with food and clothes.